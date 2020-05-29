Is Online Gambling Legal in New Zealand?

At the moment, online gambling in New Zealand is legal, but there are some restrictions. Under the Gambling Act 2003, only a few organizations, such as the TAB and the Lotteries Commission, are allowed to provide online gambling NZ services from within the country. However, there is no law preventing New Zealanders from gambling on online casinos and sports betting providers based elsewhere. This means that companies must not be registered in New Zealand and the servers must be abroad.

However, changes to the regulations are coming. In May 2024, it was proposed that a new online gambling New Zealand regulatory body be established to allow overseas operators to apply for licenses to operate legally in the country. The proposal was accepted and the new regulations are expected to be in place by 2026.

The government is developing a licensing framework that will require international operators to be licensed and follow local laws. The aim is to reduce instances of gambling harm and introduce better protection for players. While not much is yet known about the new laws, they will likely also include stricter controls on advertising and ensure a greater share of gambling revenue stays in the country.

Overall, this is great news for New Zealand gamblers as it will provide them with easier access to top-quality online casinos and bookies.