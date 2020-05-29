Gamble Online is dedicated to making the world of online gambling less overwhelming and more enjoyable from beginning to end. We have worked hard to find the best NZ gambling sites and bring you detailed information about each of them. We’ll also bring you tips and guides to games, responsible gambling online, casino bonuses, and more so that you have all the information you need to have the best possible time at the top gambling websites in New Zealand.
Best Gambling Sites NZ has to Offer 2024
The best way to kick off a guide on the top gambling sites NZ is to provide a list of such. Below, you will see the gambling websites that we rank as the best ones for NZ players to join.
How to Register at a Gambling Site in New Zealand
Signing up to a gambling site in NZ isn’t a difficult process. In fact, the way to do this is relatively the same for most sites. Below are some steps to follow in order to succeed with registering and opening your account.
- Visit the website and click on the ‘Join’ button to start the sign-up process.
- Enter all relevant information into the registration form, including your name, address, email address, date of birth, and so on.
- With your account open, you can visit the cashier page where you will choose a preferred payment method.
- Enter an amount to deposit and then complete the transaction to fund your account.
Types of Gambling Sites in New Zealand
A wide variety of gambling sites are available in New Zealand, offering numerous options for players to choose from, including various types of games and betting opportunities.
Online Casinos
Online casino platforms offer a variety of entertaining gambling options. This includes games like online slots, as well as table games including roulette, blackjack, baccarat and online poker. It’s also the case that many online casinos in New Zealand now offer live dealer gaming. This offers a land-based casino experience from your computer or mobile device.
Casino sites also come with inviting bonus offers a lot of the time, offering welcome rewards, free spins for slot machines, cashback, and more to take advantage of.
Sports Betting Sites
Have you ever wanted to wager on your favourite sports teams and players? Well, you can at sports betting sites in NZ. From football to golf, tennis to basketball, cricket to rugby, sportsbooks offer a wealth of gambling opportunities. The best sports betting sites come with a multitude of markets for you to get involved in, while providing competitive odds to gamblers.
Live betting can also take place, allowing you to gamble online on sporting events already in action. Plus, you can enjoy promotions like free bets, cashback, enhanced odds, and more.
Lottery and Bingo Sites
Playing lottery and bingo games can be just as entertaining as betting on sports and casino game options. Lotteries present you with the opportunity to buy a ticket and wait for the draw, while bingo gives you the chance to purchase cards and hope your numbers are drawn out. Sites of this nature tend to feature casino games with different themes, jackpots, card/ticket-purchase amounts and special offers.
They are ideal to join if you want something alternative to the norm of online gambling sites.
Poker Sites
Online poker is a game that many people who like to utilise a bit more skill enjoy. With options like Texas Hold’em poker, Omaha, 7-Card Stud, and more to choose from, poker sites bring their own appeal. They also include features like rakeback, offering you a percentage back of your game and tournament buy-ins.
Speaking of tournaments, the best poker sites will feature a selection of these for you to get involved in. Meanwhile, a mobile poker app may be something you can download to take your favourite poker site on the go with you in a convenient way.
Is It Legal to Play at Foreign Gambling Websites?
Yes.There is nothing illegal about playing at offshore gambling websites in New Zealand. However, you still have to be careful about which sites you play at. You should only play at sites that are licensed by a respected gambling authority as this is the only way of being sure that they are trustworthy, meaning that they will protect your privacy and money and that the games are fair and give you a real chance of winning.
Is Online Gambling Legal in New Zealand?
At the moment, online gambling in New Zealand is legal, but there are some restrictions. Under the Gambling Act 2003, only a few organizations, such as the TAB and the Lotteries Commission, are allowed to provide online gambling NZ services from within the country. However, there is no law preventing New Zealanders from gambling on online casinos and sports betting providers based elsewhere. This means that companies must not be registered in New Zealand and the servers must be abroad.
However, changes to the regulations are coming. In May 2024, it was proposed that a new online gambling New Zealand regulatory body be established to allow overseas operators to apply for licenses to operate legally in the country. The proposal was accepted and the new regulations are expected to be in place by 2026.
The government is developing a licensing framework that will require international operators to be licensed and follow local laws. The aim is to reduce instances of gambling harm and introduce better protection for players. While not much is yet known about the new laws, they will likely also include stricter controls on advertising and ensure a greater share of gambling revenue stays in the country.
Overall, this is great news for New Zealand gamblers as it will provide them with easier access to top-quality online casinos and bookies.
Welcome Bonuses are a Must
A welcome bonus is provided to newcomers. It can come in various forms, including match bonuses, no deposit bonuses and package deals across multiple deposits. You will need to read the T&Cs of a welcome bonus to inform yourself on any wagering requirements, rules and potential withdrawal restrictions.
Reload Bonuses if You Are Regular Player
A welcome bonus caters to new players whereas reload bonuses reward players for subsequent deposits once the welcome bonus is done with. These reload bonuses can also come in various forms, such as weekly or monthly reload offers and often match your deposited amount in bonus funds.
Free Spins Bonuses to Spice Up Your Game
Free spins are provided on one or more specific slot machine games. These can be incorporated into welcome offers, be given as daily, weekly or monthly rewards or as part of VIP schemes. Casinos will often provide free spins on online pokies such as Book of Dead, Starburst, and Rainbow Riches.
Cashback Bonuses to Compensate You
Some gambling sites provide cashback, which is given as a percentage of your net losses over a specified period (often one week). Casinos and sportsbooks often offer cashback rewards, with the funds from this being real money. That means you can use it for continued gambling or withdraw it instantly.
Loyalty Programs and VIP Rewards
Reward schemes like these are provided to players who remain consistent with their deposits and gambling activity. They often come with several tiers, with the rewards offered increasing as you ascend. Common perks include exclusive bonuses, account managers, personalised rewards, quicker withdrawals, and more.
Referral Bonuses When You Invite Your Friends
Refer-a-friend schemes give you the chance to benefit when you bring a friend over to your favourite NZ gambling sites. Usually, both you and your friend will benefit from this by receiving a bonus or a free bet once your friend registers and deposits at the site.
Tournament and Competition Bonuses
Casinos often feature tournaments that you can get involved in, where you need to come out at the top of the leaderboard to receive a bonus reward. Similar competitions can also occur at poker sites and sportsbooks. Some of the rewards provided include bonuses, free spins and so on.
Seasonal and Special Event Promotions
Different seasons and events occurring year-round can introduce special offers at your chosen site. Christmas and Easter promotions are common at online casinos, while major sporting events like the Olympics and World Cup result in special promotions at sportsbooks. These offers are time-limited for the season or special event.
Pros and Cons
Playing at online gambling sites NZ come with certain pros and cons to be aware of before joining. Here is a rundown of those advantages and disadvantages.
Pros
- Access to a wide range of gambling options
- Strong selection of top-quality games and markets
- Chance to receive bonuses and promotions
- Ability to engage in mobile gambling
- Reward programs for real money players
Cons
- You can become addicted to online gambling
- Not all gambling sites are legal and regulated
- Bonus offers can have unmatchable wagering reqruirements
- There is a risk of losing money
- There is no social interaction
Mobile Gambling Websites and Gambling Apps
You can also enjoy your favourite gambling activities via a mobile device. Mobile apps and mobile gambling websites are accessible for all kinds of wagering styles.
Mobile Gambling Websites
Mobile-friendly gambling sites will often be available through your smartphone’s web browser. These are touchscreen responsive, and the websites are displayed in their optimised format. You use your same username and password to login, and you don’t need to have any space to download anything on your device, either.
Gambling Apps
Some websites also offer downloadable mobile casino, sportsbook and poker apps that you can use. These install an app icon on your device. With a single tap of this, you can enjoy your favourite games, sports bets and poker rooms. Convenience is the main advantage of gambling apps.
Mobile Gambling Bonuses and Promotions
You aren’t restricted from receiving bonuses as a mobile gambler, either. In the same vein, you can acquire mobile deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback and so on. Sometimes, mobile-exclusive promotions will be provided to you at some gambling websites to take advantage of.
Payment Methods You Will Find at Gambling Sites NZ
You can use a good variety of payment methods for depositing and withdrawing at a gambling site in New Zealand. Here is some guidance on this.
How to Make a Deposit
Once you open your account, you can visit the gambling site cashier. There, you will need to select your preferred payment method, enter an amount and complete all banking details required.
Make sure you verify your account first. You should also consider setting deposit limits to control your spending.
How to Make a Withdrawal
To withdraw, visit the cashier, choose the withdraw tab and then choose a preferred banking option. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and any payment details requested.
Different payment methods have different withdrawal timeframes to be aware of, and your account should be fully KYC verified to enable withdrawals.
Credit, Debit Cards and Prepaid Cards
Options like Visa, Mastercard and paysafecard are widely accepted at most gambling sites NZ. They provide instant deposits, and all transactions are secure. The added perk of prepaid cards is the anonymity you achieve when using them.
There may be longer wait times for withdrawals, though. Additionally, prepaid cards are frequently limited to deposits only.
eWallets
You may consider using eWallets like NETELLER, Skrill or PayPal for fast transactions. That relates to both deposits and withdrawals. These methods also provide low fees and privacy. However, they may not be available at all NZ gambling sites to use.
Bank Transfers
A bank transfer allows you to transfer money directly from your bank account to the online gambling site. This offers a secure option with no third-party intermediary involved. Bank transfers can be slow and come with fees to pay, though. POLi is a well-known bank transfer option in New Zealand.
Cryptocurrency
More people are turning to using cryptocurrencies for their online gambling activity. This is because they offer anonymity, speedy transactions and low fees. Cryptos can have very high volatility levels though, and for the moment, they have limited availability at many NZ gambling sites.
Mobile Payment Options
You may also consider using Apple Pay or Google Pay if it is available at your chosen platform. These also provide easy-to-use and secure payment options to gamblers. Again, they may have limited availability and potential restrictions when it comes to using them for withdrawal purposes.
How to Gamble Online for Free
Believe it or not, there are various ways in which online gambling in New Zealand can be done for free. There are social casinos where you can play casino games for fun without real money, using virtual credits instead. Similar to these are sweepstake casinos; these give you the opportunity to play for free and earn sweepstake coins, which can be exchanged for cash. However, you will often have to spend money to acquire sweepstake coin top-ups in order to keep playing.
Additionally, many online casinos offer no deposit bonuses and free spins, allowing you to try games without risking your own money. Another option is to play games in demo mode, which allows you to explore the games and practice strategies.
Tips for Gambling Online in the Best New Zealand Websites
For a successful NZ online gambling experience, it is important to make sure you follow a few tips. These are outlined below.
Know the Withdrawal Process
Make sure you are informed on how withdrawals work at your chosen gambling website. You may need to complete certain verification procedures, and you should ensure you have completed any wagering requirements on bonuses before requesting such. Inform yourself on any withdrawal limits, too.
Manage Your Money
A gambler must prioritize effective bankroll management to enhance their experience and minimize risk. This involves only using funds that are within their budget and can be comfortably lost. Additionally, placing bets strategically ensures that the gameplay can be extended, allowing for longer sessions and more enjoyment without financial strain.
Set Deposit Limits
When opening a gambling account, it is crucial to set up deposit limits to maintain control over your spending. By establishing these limits, you ensure that you won’t be able to deposit more than your predetermined amount, helping you avoid overspending and promoting responsible gambling habits for a safer, more enjoyable experience.
How We Review NZ Online Gambling Sites
When choosing which New Zealand online gambling sites to feature here at Gamble Online, we look at numerous key factors to determine whether they meet our standards. The ultimate aim is to make sure that players have a safe and enjoyable experience. To that end, we first check that the site holds a valid licence from a reputable regulatory authority, which guarantees fair play and player protection.
Once we’ve established that a site is safe and fair, we move on to the games. We look for a large variety of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options, to cater to all types of players. We also look at the developers the games are supplied by to ensure that they meet our standards. Next, we look at the bonuses and promotions, ensuring that they are fair and generous, and check for a variety of secure payment methods. Finally, we look at the site’s customer support to ensure that players can easily receive help should they need it.
We always strive to be very thorough and use strict protocols when reviewing online gambling sites. Here is some insight into the process we use.
Is The Website Legal?
When we write our sports or casino reviews it is always our goal to ensure we are recommending sites that are licensed and regulated. This makes them much more safe and secure than those that are not. With a license, a platform has certain rules it must adhere to when operating. This includes maintaining a high level of security and protection over you, your details and your funds.
The license should also come from a reliable, respectable jurisdiction. All the NZ gambling sites highlighted here own at least one proper license.
Efficient User Experience is Crucial
Your experience when accessing a gambling site should be of the best quality. This doesn’t just mean visually so, but also in navigation terms and finding everything. The best gambling sites NZ need to place a focus on catering to you from start to finish. Thus, the site layout needs to flow, all links should work properly, and it should have enough visual appeal to stand out from the get-go.
That is something that should also extend across to any mobile app or web-based mobile experience.
Trustworthiness is Also Important
The New Zealand gambling sites that we recommend aren’t just reviewed by one person. A team of gambling experts review and rate each site, so that they can all be evaluated properly. This gives a much more rounded opinion based on the various features that a gambling site may provide. It is only when we have a full insight into the platform that we will potentially add it to our recommended list. This process remains the same from review to review.
How Online Gambling Compares to Land Casinos
There are some fantastic land casinos in New Zealand, such as SkyCity and Christchurch Casino; however, there are not many of them and they can be hard to get to. Online gambling NZ allows you to play whenever you want from wherever you may be, as long as you have a stable internet connection. You can log in from your computer or mobile and start playing straightaway without having to worry about travel, dress codes, etc. Furthermore, as online casinos are not restricted by physical space, they can offer a larger collection of games and lower betting limits.
|Online Gambling
|Offline Gambling
|Convenient access from anywhere, anytime
|Social atmosphere and human interaction
|Large variety of games available
|Immediate cash payouts
|Regular bonuses and promotions
|Individual customer service
|No time pressure
|Atmospheric gaming floor
|Lower betting limits suitable for all players
|No need to use a computer or mobile
Final Thoughts on The Best NZ Gambling Websites
This guide has provided insight into the best gambling sites NZ and what to expect from them. We have also given you details of the payment methods you can use, the bonuses they frequently provide and the capabilities of engaging in mobile gambling. Use the information here to join the top NZ gambling sites for you.
FAQ
Can you gamble online in New Zealand?
Yes, it is legal for New Zealanders to gamble online at offshore sites. The Gambling Act 2003 restricts local operators, but players can freely access licensed overseas platforms. Changes to the law are underway, and it is expected that in 2026, a gambling regulator will be created to allow overseas sites to apply for a New Zealand license.
Do people really win money on online casinos in NZ?
Yes, gamblers playing online casino games at New Zealand sites can win real money from games. Keep your expectations realistic and understand that you won’t win every single time. Employ proper bankroll management for the best gaming experience.
What Is the Most Trusted Online Casino in New Zealand?
There are many trusted online casinos available to players in New Zealand. If a gambling site holds a license from a respected gambling authority, such as the UKGC or the ACMA, then you can be sure that it is trusted to offer fair games, protect members’ privacy and money, and provide tools to help with responsible gambling.
How Do I Choose a Safe Place for Online Gambling?
You should only play at sites that are licensed by respected authorities, as these will have strong privacy measures and encryption to protect your information and offer fair games. You can be sure that we will only recommend sites that meet these criteria, so it is sensible to choose from our list of recommended sites.
What Types of Gambling Games Can I Play Online?
There is a great variety of gambling games onlineavailable to play at New Zealand online gambling sites, such as pokies, blackjack, roulette, video poker and live dealer games. Many sites also offer sports betting, poker rooms, and casual games such as bingo and scratch cards, ensuring every taste is catered to.
Can I Gamble Online for Free?
Yes, there are several ways of gambling online for free. You can play demo versions of games, which are excellent for practicing strategies and familiarising yourself with the games. Alternatively, you can use no deposit bonuses or try social and sweepstake casinos, which offer the chance of real money winnings.
What Payment Methods Are Available at New Zealand Online Gambling Sites?
Most New Zealand online gambling sites accept a range of secure payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and bank transfers. Some also support cryptocurrencies. Thanks to this, everyone should be able to find a payment method that is convenient and that they are comfortable with.
Can you bet on sports in NZ?
Yes, there is a variety of sports betting sites available online for New Zealand gamblers to join. They offer betting markets on a range of sporting events to enjoy.
Is gambling taxed in New Zealand?
One-off gambling winnings in NZ are usually tax-exempt. However, detailed record-keeping is essential for financial planning and reporting income. Tax changes in 2021 lowered the rate on gambling winnings over $449 to 29%.
What is the best NZ online casino?
There is a range of top-quality online casinos catering to NZ players. Browse through our list of recommended New Zealand casinos for online players to find one that suits your preferences.